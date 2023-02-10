Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Eagles-Chiefs final Super Bowl injury report: Britain Covey questionable with hamstring injury

By Glenn Erby,

9 days ago
The Eagles released their final injury report of Super Bowl week and undrafted rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Avonte Maddox, and Robert Quinn all logged full practices and will enter Sunday night with no injury designations.

Both quarterbacks have no injury designation, but it is expected that Jalen Hurts (shoulder) and Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will enter Sunday with some type of soreness and lingering damage from playing hurt.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Britain Covey has dealt with a hamstring since the NFC Championship game and he’s the only player on the roster with an injury designation.

Philadelphia’s top punt returner, things could get complicated on special teams if Covey can’t play.

Chiefs injury report

Nfl Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City is approaching Sunday as if everyone is healthy and there are no injury designations for Sunday evening.

