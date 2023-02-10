Open in App
Jackson names interim public works director

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – City Engineer Robert Lee was named interim Public Works Director for the City of Jackson.

City officials said the role of the public works department was re-envisioned following the appointment of third-party administrator, Ted Henifin , who will continue to oversee water and water billing operations.

After graduating from Mississippi State University, Lee began his work with the City of Jackson as a civil engineer, nearly 20 years ago. He’s also worked with the city as the senior civil engineer and city engineer, where he has oversight over the development of all capital improvement projects in Jackson.

“I have full trust in his decision-making, knowledge and skills moving forward,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

City officials said they will be launching a nationwide search to find a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

