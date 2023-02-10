Open in App
Santa Fe, NM
KRQE News 13

Photos show car involved in hitting, killing Santa Fe pedestrian

By Chris McKee,

9 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe are hoping someone can help identify a driver in a red sedan accused in a deadly hit and run crash earlier this month . The crash happened on St. Francis Drive south of Cerrillos Road, between Cordova and Alta Vista streets, killing 58-year-old Bernadette Martinez.

Santa Fe Police are looking for this red car said to have hit and killed a pedestrian last Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Investigators say around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, a maroon or red colored compact sedan hit and killed Martinez, then took off from the scene before emergency crews arrived. The vehicle is said to have dark tint on its windows and was seen turning off Cordova Road just before the crash.

Police say a woman was driving the car. She’s described as around 5 feet tall with a thin build and light skin. The woman is was also described as having “frizzy” long brown hair, worn in a “half up-half down” style.

Police say Martinez was not using a crosswalk when the crash happened. Santa Fe Police are seeking any information about the car or driver. If you have a tip, call SFPD Traffic Investigator Patrick Pinson at 505-955-5692 or email matapia@santafenm.gov .

