Biloxi Sun Herald

What Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Shad White said to lead to Brett Favre lawsuits

By Ross Reily,

9 days ago

Former Southern Miss and NFL star Brett Favre filed defamation suits on Thursday against sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee and Mississippi Auditor Shad White.

Here’s what each one said that led to Favre filing suit:

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White

According to the complaint, in 2020 and 2021, after learning for the first time that a nonprofit for whom he had agreed to do publicity work may have improperly paid him with government funds, Favre voluntarily repaid all the funds.

During that period, in May 2020, White issued the following statement, “I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole. To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source the money he was paid. White had seen no such records indicating that Favre knew that MCEC used TANF funds to pay him, because none exist.”

A year later, White reversed course. Favre’s lawsuit claims that White was seeking press attention for his forthcoming re-election campaign and that the state auditor attempted to capitalize on public interest in Favre by engaging in a defamatory media campaign against Favre.

Favre’s suit points to an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan in September of 2022 as one of the times White defamed the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. In that interview, White said, “(We) know that Mr. Favre not only knew that he was receiving money from this non-profit which was funded by taxpayer dollars. We know that the funding for that was a sham, and we know that he knows that too.”

NFL Hall of Fame Tight End Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe now works in sports media. The suit against him states, Sharpe published defamatory statements of purported fact, referring specifically to Favre, by name, on an episode of his television show, Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

On that show, in September of 2022, Sharpe said, “The problem I have with this situation, you’ve got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low.”

Favre also point to two more of the following statements:

“Brett Favre is taking from the underserved (in Mississippi),” and “(Favre) stole money from people that really needed that money.”

ESPN GameDay’s Pat McAfee

McAfee is a former college football kicker and punter at West Virginia. He, most recently, has made a name for himself as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay. He also has a show called the Pat McAfee Show.

On The Pat McAfee show, the former punter said two things that drew the ire of Favre and were in the complaint.

“Every time his name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people and took money right out of their pockets,” and “(Favre is) certainly in the middle of stealing from the poor people in Mississippi right now.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy