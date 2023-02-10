Open in App
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo announces first phase of water infrastructure plan

By Angel Oliva,

9 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced its first phase of updates to its water service is underway.

Officials said it is implementing a digital water meter system aiming to modernize water service for its customers. The new systems will replace more than 70,000 traditional water meters.

The city said phase one of the project began in February and is efforting the replacement of 1,065 addresses with digital meters. Additional phases of the project will be announced at later dates with an estimated completion date sometime in spring 2024.

The funding for the project is from a $29.5 million loan, with a $1 million loan forgiveness by the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund said city officials.

