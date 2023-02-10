Children’s Dental Health Month is during February

( KXNET ) — February is Children’s Dental Health Month, and this observance brings dental professionals, healthcare providers, and educators together.

According to a news release, these professionals want to promote the benefits of good oral health to kids, parents, and other caregivers, teachers, and others.

The presence of cavities, or tooth decay, is one of the most common chronic conditions of childhood.

If tooth decay goes untreated, it can cause pain and infections that can lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning.

Health and Human Services ‘ (HHS) oral health program ‘s (OHP) mission is to improve the oral health of everyone in North Dakota through prevention and education efforts.

One of the ways the program is helping to meet needs is through SEAL!ND , which is a school-based sealant program.

The program uses public health dental hygienists, private practice dentists, and Federally Qualified Health Centers to provide education, dental screenings, dental sealants, and fluoride varnish treatments.

“Schools are an ideal place to reach children, teachers, and caregivers,” said HHS Oral Health Prevention Coordinator, Toni Hruby. “Through these collaborations with outside partners, we are able to expand the reach of children served across the state.”

SEAL!ND has been able to provide screenings for almost 1,7000 students, applied almost 2,500 fluoride varnish applications, protect nearly 4,000 teeth with dental sealants, and refer almost 1,000 students for further oral health treatment during the last school year.

“Good oral health is a necessity for good overall health,” said Hruby. “Parents and caregivers can help children develop good oral health habits early in life to ensure they have a healthy mouth and body.”

Here are eight tips to create a healthy smile:

Brush your teeth at least twice a day with fluoridated toothpaste Floss your teeth every day Eat a balanced diet Drink tap water, and limit sugary drinks and snacks Avoid cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and electronic nicotine or vaping products Replace your toothbrush every three to four months, and after being sick Schedule regular dental checkups and cleanings Talk to your dentist about fluoride varnish and sealants for a child Fluoride varnish is a protective coating that is painted on teeth to help prevent cavities or to help slow down or stop cavities that have already started

Sealants prevent cavities by creating a barrier between teeth and cavity-causing bacteria

It’s not only important to know how to care for your smile at home, but it’s important to have visits with your dentist.

To learn more about the HHS OHP, visit their website . You can follow those tips and schedule your child’s next dentist appointment too.

If families need dental coverage, North Dakota Medicaid’s Health Tracks benefit pays for dental care, including exams, cleanings, x-rays, sealants, and fluoride treatment for those kids that are enrolled. There are no copays for qualifying families.

To learn more about Health Tracks, visit their website .

