Kenansville, NC
WNCT

James Sprunt CC getting grant totaling over $1M

By Mekaela MuckCheyenne Pagan,

9 days ago

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Golden Leaf Foundation has given a local community college a grant to implement a technology program.

James Sprunt Community College is the lucky school to receive a grant totaling more than $1 million. The school plans to use it for an industrial systems technology program. The program will take place in their West Park Campus in Warsaw.

Officials said implementing this will help to build workforce development and a pipeline of workers for technical trade skills in the region.

“I think that it’s very exciting to see Golden Leaf listen to us as we listen to our employers and tried to meet their needs,” said Renee Sutton, chief of staff for James Sprunt Community College. “So this is really a win-win for the employers, for the students, for our community and our region as a whole.”

The college hopes to start classes by late spring and early summer. Click here to learn more about the grant.

