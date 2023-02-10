Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Track by track: Baby Cool breaks down ‘Earthling on the Road to Self Love’
“At the end of the day it’s so strange and beautiful to be alive in the first place.” This is how Grace Cuell, the artist behind Baby Cool, describes “Daydream’, the final song from her debut album, and it’s a sentiment that could also accurately capture the record’s sense of wonderment as a whole.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: relatable pop singer-songwriter Mia Wray
Sometimes an artist heads into the triple studios for Like A Version and decides to whip out a completely left field cover; other times, they cover an artist more similar in style to them, a signifier to listeners of what they’re all about. Mia Wray chose the latter path last Friday, choosing to perform MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers’ hit ‘Silk Chiffon’.
thebrag.com
Rapper shot dead celebrating 35th birthday
Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed on Friday night in Durban, South Africa at the age of 35. Police confirmed that Forbes was fatally shot in a popular entertainment district in the coastal city, reportedly while out belatedly celebrating his recent birthday. “I can confirm that...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
thebrag.com
Yungblud weighs in on Matt Healy’s “gross” podcast appearance
The 1975’s Matt Healy has managed to offend almost everybody in one podcast appearance this week, with even Yungblud weighing in during the aftermath. On February 9th, Healy was on The Adam Friedland Show podcast. During the hour-long interview with comedians and hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen, Healy managed to make several inflammatory remarks.
thebrag.com
Ellie Goulding gobsmacked by co-presenter’s question at live BRIT Awards
Ellie Goulding was visibly shocked when her co-presenter at the BRIT Awards asked a very personal question on live TV. Presenting the award for Best New Artist at the 43rd annual music ceremony at London’s o2 Arena on Saturday night, Goulding was left gobsmacked by fellow musician Tom Grennan’s surprise question.
thebrag.com
Former ‘MAFS’ star dropped by management after “flop behaviour”
Former MAFS groom Dean Wells has been dropped by his management agency after posting homophobic misinformation on the internet. The reality star came under fire when he shared a Photoshopped flyer to Instagram advertising a Drag Queen Story Time performance by Sydney drag queen Charisma Belle at Manly Library for children as young as three.
thebrag.com
Chris Brown reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance
Upon Rihanna taking the stage at the Super Bowl, shockwaves were sent through the music world with her electrifying performance. However, it wasn’t just fans and critics who were talking about the highly-anticipated halftime show – the pop icon and fashion mogul’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, also seemingly had something to say about it.
thebrag.com
“Wrecked the season”: Love Island star Jess slams MAFS participants
Love Island star Jess Losurdo has slammed the participants in the current season of MAFS for sharing too many spoilers and ruining the season for her. “I’m fed up and I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these MAFS contestants this year… We’re not even halfway through the season yet. And they wanna jump on radio, talk to the article people, and deliver spoilers to us on a silver platter,” she said on her Instagram story.
thebrag.com
A rep for Rihanna confirms her second pregnancy
A rep for Rihanna has confirmed that she’s officially pregnant after she debuted her baby belly during the Super Bowl halftime show. The rep confirmed the ‘Umbrella’ singer is pregnant to Variety. “A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the singer is pregnant after her explosive Super Bowl performance that had the internet talking,” the publication reported.
thebrag.com
Rihanna stuns at Super Bowl: every song she sung during Halftime Show
Well that was something special, wasn’t it? After months of buildup, Rihanna returned to music in style with a captivating performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Although this publication’s humble predictions about possible guest stars was way off the mark, it really didn’t matter: Rihanna carried it sublimely all on her own at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.
thebrag.com
Former AFL star Dane Swan slams Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance as ‘selfish’
The Queen of Pop, Rihanna, hit the Super Bowl halftime stage like a hurricane and brought the house down with her electrifying performance. With her signature sass and powerful vocals, RiRi showed the world why she’s the reigning diva of the music industry. Oh, did we mention that she...
thebrag.com
Post Malone turned away from Perth bar over his tattoos
US Rapper Post Malone was denied entry to QT Perth’s rooftop bar on Saturday night because his tattoos didn’t adhere to the venue’s strict dress code. “They turned me away for my tattoos… I’ve never really experienced anything like that,” the musician told West Australian while waiting to enter nearby venue 18 Knots rooftop bar.
thebrag.com
Konrad Bien opens up about his relationship with Thelma Plum
After making his mark on the reality TV scene, The Bachelorette star Konrad Bien-Stephen has found his happy ending in real life with Thelma Plum. Though he’s stayed relatively mum about his relationship with the singer, Konrad has finally opened up about how things are going with Thelma. “Everything...
thebrag.com
De La Soul legend Trugoy the Dove dies at 54
Trugoy the Dove, one third of legendary hip hop trio De La Soul, has tragically died at the age of 54. The sad news was confirmed by his team to AllHipHop, although an official cause of death has not yet been forthcoming. Trugoy, real name David Jolicoeur, had been battling...
thebrag.com
Al Perkins reveals he was “cut off” from alcohol twice at MAFS dinner parties
MAFS star Al Perkins, who took part in season nine of the experiment, has revealed that producers cut him off from alcohol twice at the show’s dinner parties. “The producers and everyone on married side, they’re very responsible and they’re quite strict on, on how much [alcohol] you have. Cause they don’t want you slurring on TV or looking drunk or things like that. So they made sure that we were responsible on how much we drank,” he told The Brag.
thebrag.com
Perth rooftop bar apologises for turning away Post Malone
QT Hotels has issued an apology after Post Malone was denied entry to their Perth rooftop bar. The rapper headed QT Perth’s rooftop bar on Satuday night after his show with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Optus Stadium, but was denied due to the establishment’s dress code policy.
Comments / 0