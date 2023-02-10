FOX21 Super Puppy Bowl and J&J Hip Hop and Dance Group performance

(Colorado Springs) — The Loving Living Local Super Puppy Bowl had its Halftime show this morning with the awesome J&J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts Company. The 25 strong dancers performed throughout the show led by owner and director Joseph Cantu. The group is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year with many more performances throughout the local community.

The group brings positive street hip-hop dance instruction and performing arts, emphasizing building inspiration within the local community. They have a beautiful new location on North Academy and are now enrolling anyone wishing to join with the starting age of just four years old!

Later this year, they will host the World of Dance Auditions 2023 on May 6 and are proud partners of the official World of Dance Studio.

For more information and to check out where the group will be performing next, head to the J&J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts

J & J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts Company is fighting to keep the arts community strong in Colorado Springs and continuing to encourage underprivileged communities. The dance group is always looking for sponsors for students and seeking business sponsors for our Street Legends World of Dance Competition Team.

