El Paso, TX
KTSM

El Paso Zoo’s Asian elephant ‘Savannah’ picks Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl winner

By Melissa Luna,

9 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The City of El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ Asian elephant Savannah predicted the winner of Super Bowl LVII Saturday, Feb. 11 in her exhibit at the El Paso Zoo.

Savannah casted her vote Saturday by picking the Kansas City Chiefs as the predicted winner for the big game Sunday. Saturday’s prediction marks the 12th year of Savannah predicting the Super Bowl winner.

She has chosen correctly 8 out of 12 times. Last year, Savannah correctly predicted that the Los Angeles Rams would beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Enrichment activities like the Super Bowl predictions keep zoo animals stimulated mentally and physically,” said El Paso Zoo Animal Enrichment Coordinator, Carrie Trudeau.

