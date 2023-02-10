Open in App
Nampa, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Nampa OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients

By Mia Maldonado,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFk7n_0kjWBh9S00

An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade.

OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist Dr. Rachel K. Oliver while it conducts an investigation.

“We are aware of the video circulating of Dr. Oliver behaving in a manner that does not align with, or reflect, our values,” the OGA website reads. “… We do not condone, or agree with, any of these hurtful and inappropriate statements and apologize to our patients and community for any suffering this has caused.”

In videos posted on TikTok and elsewhere, Oliver is seen insulting her patients and threatening to punch the woman next to her.

“They’re (expletive) stupid and fat, and I take care of them,” she says in the video.

According to her biography on the OGA website , Oliver works primarily at the Nampa location.

Oliver was raised by missionary parents and spent parts of her childhood in Mexico, her bio says. She is a fluent Spanish speaker and went to medical school at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico, according to her LinkedIn page.

Nicole Bradshaw, executive director at OGA, told the Statesman in a phone interview that Oliver is one of three doctors at the practice who speaks Spanish. Bradshaw said the Nampa location receives a large amount of Spanish-speaking patients and other non-English-speaking patients.

“She’s very aware and a proponent of Hispanic culture,” Bradshaw said. “She’s a good person. You know, it’s just a bad thing that’s happened. It’s not representative of OGA, and we have taken it seriously and have taken action against it to move forward.”

Many people on social media called out Oliver’s comments. Data from the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs showed that in 2019, Canyon County had the most Hispanic residents in the state. According to the U.S. Census , approximately 25% of Nampa residents identify as Hispanic or Latino.

“I’m shocked,” one woman commented on Facebook. “This is my ob and she’s always been so caring. Makes me wonder how she really felt about me.”

Oliver is also listed as a private partner under the St. Luke’s Health System and has delivered babies at St. Luke’s Meridian and St. Luke’s Nampa, according to the hospital’s website . St. Luke’s spokesperson Christine Myron told the Idaho Statesman in an email that Oliver is not a St. Luke’s-employed physician and is not practicing in any of the hospitals’ facilities at this time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State
A 22-year-old man set a Boise LDS church on fire in August. He was just sentenced
Boise, ID2 days ago
Letters: Bounties on libraries? What madness will the Idaho Legislature think up next? | Opinion
Boise, ID2 days ago
Boise pharmacist who denied customer COVID vaccine should find another line of work | Opinion
Boise, ID3 days ago
Most Popular
Turned away from former Caldwell student sorority, they retaliated with gunshots
Caldwell, ID13 hours ago
Crash near Nampa leaves Emmett man dead and Idaho State Police investigating
Nampa, ID12 hours ago
I’m a maternal-health doctor, and I’m leaving Idaho because of restrictive abortion ban | Opinion
Boise, ID4 days ago
Special education teacher at a Caldwell school arrested after allegedly abusing students
Caldwell, ID1 day ago
Two months after the director was fired, police oversight investigators have resigned
Boise, ID2 days ago
Police clear bomb threat at Caldwell Middle School; call came from out of state
Caldwell, ID2 days ago
Interviews. Documents. Meetings. But few tips. Boise Police racism investigation persists
Boise, ID2 days ago
Idaho school district restricts books for students, requires parent permission
Kuna, ID4 days ago
Meridian man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Boise man. He faces more charges
Boise, ID4 days ago
Idaho man joins elite marathon runner group after finishing a race in all 50 states
Garden City, ID3 days ago
Boise zoning code update to increase density, accommodate growth. That’s a good thing | Opinion
Boise, ID2 days ago
Boise Rite Aid pharmacist cancels appointment, refuses to administer COVID-19 vaccine
Boise, ID4 days ago
Citizens’ group moves to dissolve Meridian library district. This is why, and what’s next
Meridian, ID4 days ago
New union contract has big raises for Boise police officers. What’s their minimum pay?
Boise, ID5 days ago
Update: Missing endangered woman is safe, was found by employees of Boise business
Boise, ID6 days ago
Idaho police sent out a Boise missing-person emergency alert after midnight. Here’s why
Boise, ID6 days ago
Payette women are killed after SUV crashes along I-86 in Cassia County, ISP says
Payette, ID1 day ago
‘Monstrous acts’: Man to spend at least 40 years in prison for attempted rape in Idaho
Boise, ID4 days ago
Boise Democrat finds new way to target Idaho’s faith healing protections
Boise, ID6 days ago
Nampa man killed, two women hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash in Boise County
Nampa, ID4 days ago
Coroner identifies Boise motorcycle driver who died in Meridian cement truck collision
Meridian, ID4 days ago
2,000+ people would live there. Neighbors resisted. What Boise’s City Council just decided
Boise, ID4 days ago
Significant snow event to hit Idaho next week. Here’s how Boise will be affected
Boise, ID3 days ago
The Idaho Way: Best argument against anti-transgender bill came from Republican
Boise, ID3 days ago
Boise man sentenced related to his infant’s death. His attorney said his rights were violated
Boise, ID6 days ago
Republicans in the Idaho Legislature are trying to destroy OPE. Don’t let them | Opinion
Boise, ID5 days ago
Boise police search for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl last seen in West Bench
Boise, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy