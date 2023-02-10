Super Bowl LVII: Three Delaware County schools hold Eagles pep rallies

Local Delco pep rallies have students and faculty hyped for Super Bowl weekend 02:40

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII is just days away and on Friday, there were tons of celebrations and pep rallies in the Philadelphia area. One Delaware County Catholic school kicked off Super Bowl Friday in super style.

The enthusiasm nearly blew the roof off at Saint Eugene School in Primos.

Diana Thompson, the principal, says the students have been ready for the game since Monday and some even since the NFC championship win.

At Radnor Middle School, the sixth-grader rocked the Eagles fight song and gave CBS News Philadelphia their predictions.

"Their defense isn't as good as ours," Jackson Bacani, a student, said.

A few miles away, the party was rocking at Saint Anastasia in Newtown Square.

The Spartans cheer squad leading chants and the parish assistant pastor has this prayer.

Father Brandon Artman quoted Psalm 91.

"God will lift us up on eagle's wings and hold us in the palm of his home. We certainly hope that he will do that for our Eagles and we certainly hope that they hold the pigskin in the palm of their hands in the touchdown end zone, more times than the Chief. Go, Eagles," he said.

It does not come up often that a pastor quotes Psalm 91 and turns that into an Eagles prayer. We certainly hope for some divine intervention.