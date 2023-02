A foster dog from Louie’s Legacy, a foster-based rescue center, escaped his foster home on Monday, and the rescue is requesting help finding him.

Scooter is a 10-year-old border collie mix. He is mainly white with a brown head.

Since Monday, he has been spotted in Roselle, Clark, Rahway City and Colonia.

Scooter was transported from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee the day before he escaped.

The rescue center is asking people if they see Scooter to not chase him and to contact them right away.

The number is contact them is 646-480-1678.