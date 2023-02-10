Open in App
Bellaire, OH
WTRF- 7News

Enough fentanyl seized at Bellaire home to kill over 1 million people

By Colin Roose,

9 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley continues to process the impact of millions of dollars worth of poison taken off our streets.

The arrest of convicted drug trafficker Rico McGhee last fall meant the takedown of one of West Virginia’s largest smuggling operations.

In addition to cocaine, meth and counterfeit adderall—authorities say they seized five pounds of fentanyl from McGhee’s Bellaire home.

That means at just this one house, according to DEA statistics, there were enough opioids to kill nearly 65 percent of West Virginia’s population.

He was the leader behind an organization that sold controlled substances shipped straight from the southwest border.

They were then sold in eastern Ohio and some of the Mountain State’s largest cities.

Federal attorney William Ihlenfeld says it’s in the top 10 largest drug cases he’s ever handled.

When you look at the quantity of drugs, the amount of money involved, the targets that we’ve been able to indict, it’s one of the largest drug takedowns in the Ohio Valley and it’s something that as I said I think will have a tremendous impact on the flow of drugs coming here from other parts.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Northern District of West Virginia

Drug trafficking organizations don’t just prey on large cities. They prey on small cities. And oftentimes those impacts to small cities are even larger than what you’ll find in major metropolitan areas.

Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police

Ihlenfeld says McGhee was well known to law enforcement, with several prior drug trafficking convictions.

He received a life sentence in the 1990s, but was released due to changes in federal sentencing guidelines.

The sophisticated network stretched to California and Mexico—with the alleged cooperation of several local residents.

Arrests in the case have also been made in Shadyside, Martins Ferry, Weirton and Wheeling.

