Ja’Marr Chase reveals reaction to AFC Title Game loss

Despite losing the AFC Championship Game , confidence hasn’t dwindled yet from the Cincinnati Bengals . Especially not from team leaders Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow and Chase are no strangers to the moment, of course. They celebrated a National Championship at LSU as part of one of the best teams ever. They’ve then made back-to-back AFC Championship Games and made Super Bowl LVI as well. So it should come as no surprise that the two didn’t waver even after they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Chase appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and explained what he and Burrow said to each other after the loss. Via The Enquirer:

“We didn’t really talk too much (after the loss),” Chase said. “It’s ‘I love you, man. Congratulations. We’ll be back.’ That was our last words. We’re gonna be back, and we both know that because we’re both competitors.”

So Chase believed the team would be back in 2024. It’s very hard to reach just one AFC Championship Game, and making two has a difficult road as well. But Cincinnati has navigated those roads brilliantly the last two seasons.

And hey, if the team leaders are confident? There’s no reason to doubt them. Not when Ja’Marr Chase and the rest have proven that they can back it up when it matters most as well.

