Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Ja’Marr Chase reveals reaction to AFC Title Game loss

By Chris Novak,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mggVC_0kjW5yng00

Despite losing the AFC Championship Game , confidence hasn’t dwindled yet from the Cincinnati Bengals . Especially not from team leaders Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow and Chase are no strangers to the moment, of course. They celebrated a National Championship at LSU as part of one of the best teams ever. They’ve then made back-to-back AFC Championship Games and made Super Bowl LVI as well. So it should come as no surprise that the two didn’t waver even after they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Chase appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and explained what he and Burrow said to each other after the loss. Via The Enquirer:

“We didn’t really talk too much (after the loss),” Chase said. “It’s ‘I love you, man. Congratulations. We’ll be back.’ That was our last words. We’re gonna be back, and we both know that because we’re both competitors.”

So Chase believed the team would be back in 2024. It’s very hard to reach just one AFC Championship Game, and making two has a difficult road as well. But Cincinnati has navigated those roads brilliantly the last two seasons.

And hey, if the team leaders are confident? There’s no reason to doubt them. Not when Ja’Marr Chase and the rest have proven that they can back it up when it matters most as well.

[ The Enquirer ]

The post Ja’Marr Chase reveals reaction to AFC Title Game loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State
Jonathan Gannon explains Eagles defensive failure
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Former player had special message for Andy Reid
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Washington Commanders quarterback plan revealed
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular
Huge Aaron Rodgers update reportedly revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Andy Reid replacement candidate revealed
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Tom Brady roasts drunk Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
DK Metcalf’s awesome athleticism has sports world buzzing
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Hines Ward tells Chase Claypool to ‘grow up’
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Ryan Day gets brutally honest about heartbreaking losses
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
New Geno Smith, Seahawks update revealed
Seattle, WA1 day ago
College baseball team has hilarious home run celebration
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
"Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt" - when Michael Jordan didn't let LeBron James play in a pick-up game
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Deion Sanders sends message to Colorado football team
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Zac Taylor shares bold message his Bengals future
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Seahawks get honest about Geno Smith
Seattle, WA16 hours ago
NFL world reacts to potential Rex Ryan return
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Sean Payton hires heralded coach to Broncos staff
Denver, CO2 days ago
NBA fans react to Kevin Love’s new team
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Broncos legend shares reaction to Sean Payton hire
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL world reacts as touching CJ Stroud story goes viral
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy