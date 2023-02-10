Stretch of central Sacramento freeway has several official names
By Matthew Nobert,
9 days ago
(KTXL) — Is it Capitol City Freeway or is it Highway 50? Maybe it’s Business 80? Or perhaps Highway 99 or Interstate 305? The answer is yes to all of the above, but there are several reasons why.
Spanning 5.3 miles from the western edge of West Sacramento straight east across the Sacramento River and continuing to the 24th Street overpass, this main vehicular artery has several official names and it has a complicated, but interesting history.
The story begins with a different stretch of highway. Interstate 80 goes from coast to coast, but the stretch that bypasses West Sacramento and Sacramento through Natomas was originally named Interstate 880.
Decades ago, plans were in place to improve Interstate 80 through West Sacramento and Central Sacramento (downtown and Midtown) to the interchange with Highway 99 and which continues northeast towards the American River.
