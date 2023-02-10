Open in App
F4WOnline

Mat Men: Cody's road to WWE WrestleMania, looking ahead to AEW Revolution

By Mat Men,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ob8l2_0kjW4reo00

The guys also talk the AEW video game, Jerry Lawler and more.

Andrew Zarian and Rich Stambolian are back with another episode of Mat Men, discussing all things professional wrestling.

On this week's WWE Raw, Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes had an all-time promo exchange setting up the main event of this year's WrestleMania. The question: did it work and will people get behind Rhodes despite the popularity of Sami Zayn? We discuss.

On AEW Dynamite this week, Bryan Danielson defeated Rush in one of the best TV matches so far this year and officially punched his ticket to face AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution in an Iron Man match.

Speaking of MJF, he told a very controversial story that apparently warranted police calls. Also, the Gunn Club became the new AEW Tag Team Champions despite the displeasure of the crowd and fans watching at home.

Plus, we talk NXT paying homage to their past, Jerry Lawler’s health scare, WWE SummerSlam coming to Detroit, your questions, and more.

Watch above on YouTube or click below to listen.

Click Here To Listen

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Mercedes Mone announced for WrestleCon convention
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
WWE Main Event results: Bron Breakker, Wendy Choo in action
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy