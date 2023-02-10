Mat Men: Cody's road to WWE WrestleMania, looking ahead to AEW Revolution

The guys also talk the AEW video game, Jerry Lawler and more.

Andrew Zarian and Rich Stambolian are back with another episode of Mat Men, discussing all things professional wrestling.

On this week's WWE Raw, Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes had an all-time promo exchange setting up the main event of this year's WrestleMania. The question: did it work and will people get behind Rhodes despite the popularity of Sami Zayn? We discuss.

On AEW Dynamite this week, Bryan Danielson defeated Rush in one of the best TV matches so far this year and officially punched his ticket to face AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution in an Iron Man match.

Speaking of MJF, he told a very controversial story that apparently warranted police calls. Also, the Gunn Club became the new AEW Tag Team Champions despite the displeasure of the crowd and fans watching at home.

Plus, we talk NXT paying homage to their past, Jerry Lawler’s health scare, WWE SummerSlam coming to Detroit, your questions, and more.

Watch above on YouTube or click below to listen.

Click Here To Listen