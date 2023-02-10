August 22, 1939 to January 21, 2023 - Robert Cleghorn Janz was born on August 22, 1939 to Raymond and Catherine Janz in Corvallis, Oregon. He grew up in Portland and Milwaukie and graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1957. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Turkey. After his military service he attended Oregon State University and graduated with a degree in Manufacturing Engineering. While at Oregon State Robert was a member of the Crew Team. He continued his love for rowing after college as a US Rowing referee at the local and national levels. He started his own business called J Extrusions and ran that for a few years. He then worked for Adec during the 1980’s. After that he completed his career at Special-T Shop Manufacturing, Inc. He retired in 2007 and he and his wife Paula began to travel the United States and Canada in their motor home. He died on January 21, 2023 after a short illness. Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Paula, his children Beth Roe and Brian Janz, two grandchildren as well as his sisters Phyllis Hogle, Alice Hewes, his brother William Janz and a number of nieces and nephews. At his request, a service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.