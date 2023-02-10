Does Joe Biden or Rick Scott want to cut Social Security, Medicare? The fight, explained

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott speaks to community leaders and Florida seniors during a round table discussion at the Sun Towers Retirement Community on Friday in Sun City Center. Behind him is a poster that reads: "Biden's war against seniors." [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

When President Joe Biden came to Tampa this week, he spent a considerable amount of time criticizing a prominent Florida Republican. It wasn’t either of the men who are likely to challenge him for the presidency in 2024.

Instead, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has been the target of a back-and-forth with the president since Biden’s State of the Union, when he criticized a policy agenda released by Scott and said it threatened Social Security and Medicare. Although Scott is generally thought to have national ambitions, he has definitively said he is running for reelection as a senator in 2024.

During his national address, Biden did not name Scott. But during his Thursday Tampa visit, Biden shrugged off the subtlety. His staff distributed pamphlets made to look like mini versions of Scott’s “12 Point Plan to Rescue America,” and he told the audience that it was “somewhat outrageous” that Scott “wants to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years.”

The next day, Scott, too, came to Hillsborough County to talk about Social Security and Medicare. At a roundtable event in Sun City Center on Friday morning, Scott spoke in front of a poster headlined “Biden’s War Against Seniors” with a quote from Biden in 1995 saying “when I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well. I meant Medicare and Medicaid.”

“Biden’s just a hypocrite, he’s a liar and it just makes no sense what he’s doing,” Scott told reporters after his event. “In my case, I only will do anything that supports Medicare.”

What’s going on here, and are Social Security and Medicare actually at risk? Here’s a breakdown of where things stand.

Do either Biden or Scott want to “sunset” Social Security or Medicare?

Scott’s plan calls for all federal legislation to automatically “sunset” every five years so that Congress must re-approve laws on a regular basis. On Friday, Scott said this piece would help shrink government by eliminating programs and spending that are no longer necessary.

Biden and other Democrats have seized on this, saying that requiring a regular vote on Social Security and Medicare threatens the programs’ existence, which Scott has said is ridiculous.

“If it’s a program we believe in, you keep doing it,” he said. “We (pass) a defense budget every year. Does that ... mean everybody that’s up there is committed to shutting down the defense budget? No.”

In essence, both politicians have strongly rejected the idea of doing away with either of the landmark programs. At Biden’s State of the Union, when he mentioned “some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” it prompted loud protests from GOP members. Biden then quipped that they had arrived at bipartisan agreement on the topic.

But what about cuts to Social Security or Medicare?

During Thursday’s visit to Tampa, Biden acknowledged that Congress doing away with Medicare is unlikely, but added that “it’s likely to get cut significantly” if it came up for a vote.

He pledged to fight against any reductions. “They are more than government programs; they are a promise that we made,” Biden said.

A person takes a photo of President Joe Biden as he meets with supporters after his speech about Social Security and healthcare at the University of Tampa on Thursday. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Scott contends that it’s not so simple. He accused Biden and others in Washington of ignoring the problem of looming financial uncertainty with both Social Security and Medicare, adding that the federal government needs to “get our fiscal house in order” to truly keep the programs safe for the future.

“If you look at all this wasteful spending ... that’s what’s putting these programs at risk,” Scott said. Still, he pledged not to “do anything that reduces Medicare or Social Security benefits, period.”

To drive home his point, Scott on Friday announced he would be filing a bill that, among other things, would require a two-thirds majority to pass any legislation that would reduce Social Security or Medicare benefits, as determined by the Congressional Budget Office.

Even aside from Scott’s positions on this topic, cuts to Social Security and Medicare are largely being treated as politically toxic by the leaders of both parties in Washington. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are “off the table” as negotiations to raise the debt ceiling are underway.

But Democrats have repeatedly said they’re not taking Republican leadership at their word. In addition to singling out Scott, Biden has pointed to Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who wants to take annual votes to reauthorize Social Security and Medicare funding, among other Republican members’ past statements.

“You know what, they’re talking about it. Because they want to put ... our whole economy at risk for massive spending cuts,” said U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, referencing the debt ceiling talks. “They’ve always wanted to raise the retirement age, they are against what we’ve done on cost savings for Medicare ... so we’re going to fight for it.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, center, speaks to a panel of community leaders and Florida seniors during a round table discussion at the Sun Towers Retirement Community on Friday in Sun City Center. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

What are the politics at play here?

Last year, Scott suffered back-to-back political defeats when Republicans failed to flip the Senate under his leadership of the GOP’s 2022 campaign arm. He also challenged Mitch McConnell to be the Republican leader and lost soundly, raising questions about his political future.

This week, as Scott was taking fire from Biden, McConnell piled on.

“I mean, it’s just a bad idea,” McConnell said of Scott’s sunset plan during a radio interview Thursday. “I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own reelection in Florida, a state with more elderly people than any state in America.”

In Sun City Center, Scott pushed back when asked by the Tampa Bay Times about McConnell’s comments.

“He has always sort of backed up Biden. So this is what he’s doing, he’s backing up Biden again,” Scott said. “He doesn’t believe we ought to have a plan. I believe we ought to be telling the American public what we’re going to do, and then let’s fight over ideas.”