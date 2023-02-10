Rays finalizing deal to bring back Daniel Robertson

Infielder Daniel Robertson has agreed to terms with the Rays on a minor-league deal with an invite to big-league camp. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are in the process of bringing back a familiar face, infielder Daniel Robertson.

Now 28, Robertson has agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with an invite to big-league camp. When finalized, he will become the 79th player on the Rays’ spring roster.

Robertson was acquired by the Rays as the promising prospect in the January 2015 trade of Ben Zobrist and Yunel Escobar to Oakland, coming over with John Jaso and Boog Powell.

The 2012 first-round pick made his big-league debut with the Rays in April 2017 and played parts of three seasons for them, most famously hitting a walkoff grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning of a July 2018 game against the Marlins.

But he didn’t stick around, designated for assignment in August 2020 and traded to the Giants, for whom he played in 13 games that season, and bouncing around since. He played in 50 games for the Brewers in 2021, then due to a combination of injuries and performance spent 2022 at Triple-A with the Twins and Phillies.

In adding Robertson and Charlie Culberson, the Rays are bringing in some players with big-league experience who can provide some guidance during the spring while getting a chance to showcase themselves for all teams and perhaps getting an opportunity if a team loses a player to injury.

That could become an extended opportunity if one or both go on to play at Triple-A Durham, where Michael Johns is taking over as manager.

Also:

Reliever Jason Adam had his arbitration hearing on Friday, the fourth Rays player to go through the process this week. A decision may come Saturday, as Adam sought $1.775 million and the team offered $1.55 million.

Rulings aren’t likely until next week on outfielder/Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million, $1.9 million), and relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million, $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million, $1.175 million).

