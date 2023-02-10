Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Rays finalizing deal to bring back Daniel Robertson

By Marc Topkin,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMHHE_0kjW4jqE00
Infielder Daniel Robertson has agreed to terms with the Rays on a minor-league deal with an invite to big-league camp. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are in the process of bringing back a familiar face, infielder Daniel Robertson.

Now 28, Robertson has agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with an invite to big-league camp. When finalized, he will become the 79th player on the Rays’ spring roster.

Robertson was acquired by the Rays as the promising prospect in the January 2015 trade of Ben Zobrist and Yunel Escobar to Oakland, coming over with John Jaso and Boog Powell.

The 2012 first-round pick made his big-league debut with the Rays in April 2017 and played parts of three seasons for them, most famously hitting a walkoff grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning of a July 2018 game against the Marlins.

But he didn’t stick around, designated for assignment in August 2020 and traded to the Giants, for whom he played in 13 games that season, and bouncing around since. He played in 50 games for the Brewers in 2021, then due to a combination of injuries and performance spent 2022 at Triple-A with the Twins and Phillies.

In adding Robertson and Charlie Culberson, the Rays are bringing in some players with big-league experience who can provide some guidance during the spring while getting a chance to showcase themselves for all teams and perhaps getting an opportunity if a team loses a player to injury.

That could become an extended opportunity if one or both go on to play at Triple-A Durham, where Michael Johns is taking over as manager.

Also:

Reliever Jason Adam had his arbitration hearing on Friday, the fourth Rays player to go through the process this week. A decision may come Saturday, as Adam sought $1.775 million and the team offered $1.55 million.

Rulings aren’t likely until next week on outfielder/Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million, $1.9 million), and relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million, $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million, $1.175 million).

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
Who are the carnival workers at the Florida State Fair?
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Tampa Bay theater company will set up library of banned books in protest
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Mike Love talks about the Beach Boys ahead of the band’s Clearwater concert
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Most Popular
St. Petersburg hires legal team, drafts term agreements for new Rays ballpark
Saint Petersburg, FL4 hours ago
Small Giant, Wine on Water open at Water Street Tampa
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Hernando County deputies respond to ‘active shooter’ in Brooksville
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Two more arrested in death of boy, 13, at St. Petersburg street racing event
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
Pasco man boasted he ‘executed’ man he shot, beat with bat, police say
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Sunken Gardens’ new sign is up in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Largo, police say
Largo, FL3 days ago
Mayor Jane Castor raises big cash — even with no real challenge
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2, killing 1 in east Hillsborough
Plant City, FL1 day ago
Clearwater halts refunds for recycling breach as scope of problem grows
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Tarot cards inspire paintings in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL3 days ago
Pasco family’s pool shaped like six-shooter gun
Tampa, FL3 days ago
A national Love Mural Tour will start in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL2 hours ago
Colin Poche ‘a little shocked’ to lose arbitration case, takes issue with panel not Rays
Saint Petersburg, FL14 hours ago
Tampa man accused in terrorism case to plead guilty, accept 18 years in prison
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Hillsborough can help Black residents build wealth through home ownership | Column
Tampa, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy