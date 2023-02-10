Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police arrest one, search for second suspect after kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMBSt_0kjW4ixV00

Investigators have charged two men in connection with the death of a New Jersey teacher who was found buried in a shallow grave.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. Marshals arrested Cesar Santana, 36, at a Miami hotel on charges of desecrating and concealing human remains in connection with the death of Luz Hernandez, 33, the Miami Herald reported.

Hernandez was reported missing on Monday after she failed to go to work at the BelovED Charter School. Investigators who responded to her home after receiving the missing persons report described finding a “crime scene,” but did not offer details.

Santana is Hernandez’s estranged husband and the father of her three children, WABC reported. He has not been charged with killing Hernandez, but officials said they expect more charges to be filed when he is extradited to New Jersey.

Missing kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave

A second man, Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, was charged with desecrating human remains in connection with the case, WNBC reported. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said that Lopez was with Santana when the two were involved in a traffic stop on Feb. 5, near the spot where Hernandez’s body was later found.

Hernandez was reported missing on Feb. 6, when she did not arrive at work and did not call in advance to report her absence. Two of Hernandez’s three children attend the charter school where she works, WPIX reported.

The vehicle the two men had been in was not registered and was impounded by police. Detectives told WABC that additional evidence was found when officers searched the vehicle.

An autopsy performed on Hernandez revealed the teacher died from blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to her neck, WABC reported. A law enforcement official told WNBC that Hernandez was hit in the head with a heavy object and strangled with a cord.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Charlotte Woman Who Recently Won $150K In Lottery Killed In Murder-Suicide
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Missing teen Adriana Davidson, 15, is found dead three days after mysteriously vanishing from Ann Arbor school
Ann Arbor, MI20 days ago
When the cops came knocking at her door, a woman found out that her husband of 40 years had a secret identity
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
3 teen girls killed in apparent murder-suicide in Texas; 12-year-old escapes after assault
Galena Park, TX21 hours ago
Shooting death of well-known Catholic bishop was homicide, police say
Hacienda Heights, CA1 hour ago
Diddy's former bodyguard claims The Notorious B.I.G. wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting: 'The car was probably there all night'
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Man beat and almost killed his mother, the owner of famous Florida bakery
Homestead, FL19 hours ago
A former high-ranking LAPD cop who testified at the Kobe Bryant crash photos trial said 'blind entitlement' led a Memphis officer to take and share a photo of a bloodied Tyre Nichols
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Alex Murdaugh looked up local restaurant minutes after police arrived at scene of murders
Islandton, SC22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy