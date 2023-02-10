An update on Dolphins’ wide receiver-to-tight end project Tanner Conner, where he stands

The Dolphins know Tanner Conner remains an intriguing tight end conversion project.

What they must determine in 2023 is whether he’s something more than that, a player good enough to earn regular playing time.

The opportunity certainly will be there, with Mike Gesicki very likely to leave in free agency, the Dolphins lacking the cap space to spend a ton of money to replace him and Hunter Long still trying to gain a foothold at the position.

There was no bigger post-preseason surprise than Conner making the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, not only because he was an undrafted rookie, but also because he was changing positions (from college wide receiver to NFL tight end) and was sidelined with an injury for the final two weeks of preseason.

But the combination of size (6-3), speed (4.37-second 40-yard dash time) and a 39.5-inch vertical leap -- coupled with his receiving skills -- were too tantalizing to risk losing, not after four months of developing him.

“Talent wise, we would have lost him [if he had been waived after preseason and put on the practice squad],” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. “Other teams were asking about him. He’s got a future here potentially.”

Conner played just 25 offensive snaps and didn’t catch any of the three passes thrown to him, with two drops.

But the Dolphins - who have just four tight ends under contract (Durham Smythe, Long, Conner and Cethan Carter) - remain drawn to the skill set.

“The biggest thing for me will be [increasing] the knowledge of playing tight end,” Conner said. “I came in as a receiver so I have great confidence in the route tree and running routes, stuff like that. Blocking I’ve come a long way; still have a long way to go. It’s a whole new world in the trenches that I was not used to” as a college wide receiver.

Conner made several big plays early in training camp. Once the season started, he said he has made a few plays working on the scout team against the Dolphins’ starting defense.

“I feel I do a good job running routes,” he said. “I run good routes. I’ve made a couple good plays.”

Conner has the skills to potentially become a skilled receiving tight end. At Idaho State, he had 124 receptions for 2211 yards in 26 college games, including 34 catches for 685 yards and three TDs in just six games last season. He also set a Big Sky 60-meter hurdle record at 7.73 and ran the 100 meters in a blazing 10.51 seconds and the 200 meters in 21.5 seconds.

“I’m in a niche spot,” he said. “I’m a little bit small to be a true tight end. I’m a little big to be a receiver. What they see in me is a different breed, where I’m 230 pounds but I can still move decently fast and run good routes.

“I think they have a special plan for me the next couple years where they can use me differently than other guys in the past, and as a blocker as well.”

That plan includes being a flex tight end, much like Gesicki has been during his time with Miami.

Tight ends coach Jon Embree “told me I’m never going to be blocking 280 pound defensive ends,” Conner said. “But I’m not going to shy away from blocking. If I’m in there, it’s not going to be just passing plays. I’m going to be able to block in line and maybe block on the perimeter some too.”

Conner hopes he’s a step ahead because he saw “a lot of different looks being on the scout team. I’ve been able to practice a lot of techniques and been coached on that. This is a great year to have under my belt. Having this base foundation, just adding on to it in the offseason will make next year a lot easier.”

He said there has been no talk of a move to wide receiver.

“Embo wants to keep me as his project and his player,” he said. “If they want to experiment with that, I would be open to it. I have a big wheelhouse I can choose from. But Embo likes to coach me and I like Embo as my coach as well.

“They have a niche spot for me and they are going use my abilities to my advantage and not put me in places where I can’t succeed.”

What’s reassuring, Conner said, is that Embree “has told me I’m ahead of where they thought I was going to be. That’s encouraging to me. Whenever I have a bad day or feel like I’m not performing to the level I feel I should be, Embo reminds me, ‘you’re ahead of where we thought you would be or ahead of where you should be.’”

According to Conner, coach Mike McDaniel told him earlier in the season that “’I have good talent’ and he’s really excited to use that in the future and he knows the transition [from receiver to tight end] is really difficult and that’s why they’re being patient with me.”

Embree’s goals for Conner this offseason?

“Just continue to be a student of the game, learn about some of the things from a run-blocking standpoint, scheme, understanding coverages,” Embree said.

The Dolphins figure to add a veteran - likely a reasonably priced one - to supplement Durham Smythe, Long (who played just 93 offensive snaps) and Conner.

So with Gesicki likely to leave, are Conner and Long ready for more prominent roles?

“They’ll have to be,” Embree said. “Unless you know anyone coming through the door.”

Here’s Part 1 of the series on Channing Tindall.

Here’s Part 2 of the series on Erik Ezukanma.

Here’s Part 3 of Verone McKinley III.