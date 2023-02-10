Westerville officers killed in the line of duty remembered five years later

WESTERVILLE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Friday marks five years since two Westerville police officers died in the line of duty.

More than 100 community members gathered on Friday with the Westerville Police Department to honor officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering who died in February of 2018. A moment of silence was held and flowers were placed out the new Westerville Police Department and at First Responders’ Park.

“We need to remember them and keep their memory alive,” said Kim Millington of Westerville Citizen’s Police Academy. “It was very personal for us so.”

Joering and Morelli were responding to a 911 hang-up call at a Westerville home when they were shot and killed. The man responsible, Quentin Smith, has since been charged and convicted with their murder. He is now serving a life sentence in prison.

“They were just both outstanding people on the job and did so much for our community off the job and they just need to be remembered and just going forward,” said Millington.

Circleville resident Brian Murphy traveled to pay his respects.

“Thinking of their families and the sacrifice that they gave to the communities here in Westerville,” said Murphy. “They are always going to be loved. I know they miss their fathers and their I know their husbands and fathers, but the community is also holding you in our hearts.”

The department said the memorial will remain throughout the day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.