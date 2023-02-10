Open in App
Sullivan, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan’s Joe’s Italian Foods preps for big weekend

By Jason McDonaldSky Christian,

9 days ago

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local restaurants in the area are gearing up for Super Bowl weekend.

Joe’s Italian Foods in Sullivan already has preparations underway. The owner, Nora Leone expressed the staff’s excitement about this year’s Super Bowl and shared that they work to get the dough and sauce ready in advance.

Leone noted that they get a lot of people that call and order ahead to ensure food is delivered on time that day adding that Super Bowl Sunday is always an enjoyable experience at the restaurant.

Rihanna on halftime: ‘It’s going to be a celebration’

“It’s just a great day, everyone is excited, all my kids are running around the restaurant excited to watch the game, and all my staff, we’re just one big family, so it’s fun to serve all our customers, get the community fed, and then we can kind of watch tv during the slow time,” Leone explained.

Leone mentioned that there’s always a handful of customers who dine in to enjoy watching the Super Bowl and enjoy talking about the game with other people in the community.

