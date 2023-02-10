In Entertainment: Danny Glover and Bey-Hive, 50 Cent Slams Bad Bunny Blunder & More

Glover Takes on Bey-Stans

Donald Glover has Beyoncé's Bey-Hive in a buzz after the trailer for his new project Swarm dropped. The series, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, follows a fan who is obsessed with a fictional, Beyoncé-like pop star. Former first daughter Malia Obama helped craft the project after she was hired as a writer in 2021, and the series features a star-studded cast including Chlӧe Bailey and Damson Idris. The show will span seven episodes and goes live on March 17.

50 Cent Slams Grammys, CBS

50 Cent is coming for the Recording Academy and CBS after last Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards. The Queens, New York, native took to Instagram to slam the organizations for not having subtitles during Bad Bunny's live performance. "...@badbunnypr bigger than everybody right now and can't pay for closed caption. Wtf is this 'speaking non-english," he wrote in his post. Fans lauded and praised 50 for standing up for a culture other than his own and thanked him for "being a real one."

Eddie Murphy's Holiday

Eddie Murphy Productions is gearing up to shoot a new holiday movie. It's called Candy Cane Lane , written by Kelly Younger and reportedly based on his own childhood . Actors who have jumped aboard the project include Murphy himself, Nick Offerman, D.C. Young Fly, Ken Marino, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Tracee Ellis Ross is also set to star in the film alongside Chris Redd, Jillian Bell, and Madison Thomas. So far, a release date has not been announced but the project will stream on Amazon Prime Video upon its release.