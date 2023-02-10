Man Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl After He Alleged Stole Items from Home Depot and Then Returned Them

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A month after being released from Broward County Jail on a fentanyl charge in Pompano Beach, a homeless man made his way to Coral Springs last week and allegedly stole items from Home Depot and then dumped a bag of drugs and needles outside of Best Buy, police records show.

Police arrested Alan Ely, 39, on Feb. 4 after he confessed to stealing a nail gun power tool and a lithium battery pack, both worth $293, from Home Depot at 750 University Drive, an arrest report said.

After the store’s loss prevention officer confronted him, Ely returned the stolen items and ran off, the report said.

Police found him on Riverside Drive a short time later.

According to the report, he told police he was using fentanyl earlier in the day and he had a bag with drugs, syringes, and bandages that he dropped off in a trash can outside of Best Buy at 650 University Drive after taking off from the loss prevention officer.

Officers later found Ely’s bag in the trash can and determined he did have fentanyl in the bag, the report said.

Inside the bag was also a straw that Ely told police he uses to smoke flakka, a highly addictive and dangerous drug, the report said.

Ely was charged with theft and possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

His arrest came after he was released on his own recognizance from the jail on Jan. 6.

A sheriff’s deputy found him sleeping a day earlier in a Burger King restaurant in Pompano Beach with a bag of fentanyl by his side, according to the arrest report. He was charged with possession of fentanyl.

Ely remained Friday in jail for the new charges in Coral Springs.

