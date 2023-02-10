Hawthorne Student Named to Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus

MADISON, NJ - Local Dana Hassan has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester for Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ.

To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

The University's Metropolitan Campus, located in the NY/NJ corridor in Teaneck, NJ, features a university atmosphere with an international perspective, attracting students from the U.S. and around the world.

Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations.



