Open in App
Teaneck, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Hawthorne Student Named to Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus

By Rebecca Greene,

9 days ago

MADISON, NJ - Local Dana Hassan has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester for Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ.

To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

The University's Metropolitan Campus, located in the NY/NJ corridor in Teaneck, NJ, features a university atmosphere with an international perspective, attracting students from the U.S. and around the world.

Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8l6U_0kjW1Dc300

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State
On the Princeton Agenda: Board of Education Unveils New Strategic Plan, Defers Discussion of Demographics Until March
Princeton, NJ12 hours ago
Livingston Council Endorses New Jersey Reparations Task Force
Livingston, NJ19 hours ago
Zipprich to Retire – Five Term Council Member Will Not Seek Election in May
Red Bank, NJ19 hours ago
Most Popular
Montclair State Names 17 Ridgewood Residents to Dean's List
Montclair, NJ17 hours ago
Hawthorne Students Featured in Montclair State University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
Montclair, NJ7 hours ago
Roselle Park College Students Named to the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester
Roselle Park, NJ15 hours ago
New Brunswick's McKinley School Unveils Innovation Lab
New Brunswick, NJ16 hours ago
Students from Cedar Grove and Verona Make Montclair State Dean's List
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
Newark Activist is Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s Keynote Sunday Speaker
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Governor Livingston High School Graduate returns to the Hill to Join the Counseling Department
Berkeley Heights, NJ2 days ago
17 Montclair State University Students Nominated for the Television Academy Foundation's Awards
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
The BOE Attorney Stated At A BOE Meeting, an Investigation was Pending in Her Office Regarding the Public Display of Confidential Material
South Orange, NJ19 hours ago
Kenilworth Public Schools COVID-19 Weekly Dashboard Feb 13- 17
Kenilworth, NJ4 hours ago
Mayor Andre Sayegh Honors African-American Visionaries for Legacy Projects at Black History Month Luncheon
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Board of Education: Revised, Updated Demographic Report Predicts Level of Student Enrollment
East Brunswick, NJ23 hours ago
Chatham Senior Ryan Beegle Takes Gold in 1600 at the NJSIAA Group 3 Meet in 4:14.72; Chatham's Joel 2nd in Pole Vault at 13-6
Chatham, NJ15 hours ago
Sign-ups for Junior Lifeguards are underway
Belmar, NJ19 hours ago
Totowa Police Department Supervisors Complete Training at Robert A. Lyons Police Academy
Totowa, NJ2 days ago
Girls Basketball: New Providence Repeats as Union County Champion, Beating Westfield, 46-34
Westfield, NJ17 hours ago
NJSIAA Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Fourth in Group 1 Championships
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ23 hours ago
Mercy Center celebrates one-year anniversary of its expanded food pantry during Black History Month
Asbury Park, NJ17 hours ago
Presidents' Day, Feb. 20 Closures in Morristown, Morris Township
Morristown, NJ3 hours ago
Town Council Addresses West Orange Library Closing & Move
West Orange, NJ10 hours ago
Open, Closed & Garbage Changes for President's Day
Robbinsville, NJ1 day ago
Fair Lawn to Prohibit Private Lessons on Public Recreation Courts, Beach
Fair Lawn, NJ1 day ago
Chatham Senior Wrestler Gomez Places Second at District 15 Wrestling Tournament at 175 Pounds; Advances to Regionals
Chatham, NJ16 hours ago
Roxbury Picks Better Spot for New Sign at Horseshoe Lake
Roxbury Township, NJ23 hours ago
Presidents' Day, Feb. 20 CLosures in Madison
Madison, NJ3 hours ago
Melissa Wehrle Takes Second Place in NJSIAA Central Regional Wrestling Tournament
Spotswood, NJ17 hours ago
What's on TAP this Weekend in Plainfield: Feb. 18-19
Plainfield, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy