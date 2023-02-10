Change location
See more from this location?
California State
Benzinga
If Prices Of Crypto Assets Goes To Zero, 'Don't Expect Tax Payers To Socialize Your Losses,' Says Federal Reserve Governor
By Murtuza Merchant,9 days ago
By Murtuza Merchant,9 days ago
Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Friday warned taxpayers in the U.S. to not expect any sympathy from the government should the prices of cryptocurrencies they invest...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0