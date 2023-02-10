Open in App
Nashville, TN
Ex-Titans OLB Vic Beasley makes XFL roster

By Mike Moraitis,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJgVW_0kjVzL4X00

Tennessee Titans legend and former outside linebacker Vic Beasley is back in football, just not in the NFL. Beasley, who was drafted by the Vegas Vipers in the XFL draft ahead of its 2023 reboot, has successfully made the team’s roster.

Of course, you’d expect a former NFL player to be able to do that, but after what we saw in Tennessee in 2020, I’m not sure you can expect anything from the former first-round pick anymore.

Beasley’s tenure in Nashville was an abject disaster and arguably the worst free-agent signing of Jon Robinson’s stint as general manager. It amounted to the Titans lighting $9.5 million on fire and watching it burn.

After no-showing for part of training camp, Beasley went on to no-show in five games for the Titans before he was let go. He then latched on with the Las Vegas Raiders for five games and did even less.

Rest assured, we’ll be watching intently to see how he does in the XFL when the league begins its new season on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Beasley isn’t the only notable former Titan who will be playing in the XFL in 2023. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was on the team in 2022, is on the roster of the Seattle Sea Dragons.

