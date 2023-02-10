Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank

A Washington state grocery store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has decided to give the money away to charity.

The ticket, worth $754.6 million, earned the store a bonus of $50,000 for selling a winning lottery ticket which was discovered after Monday's drawing.

The company announced that it would donate the bonus to Washington's local Auburn Food Bank.

The store, a Fred Meyer grocer, gave $10,000 towards a celebration for employees at that location, KOMO reported.

Debbie Christian, executive director of the Auburn Food Bank said, “Hunger and food insecurity are critical issues across the state and partnerships like this one ... aim to shrink the numbers of people facing food insecurity.”