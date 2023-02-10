Man convicted in 2011 death of ODU student gets 25 years in prison

Justice has been served. That's what one father is saying after his son, who was attending ODU, was killed in 2011.

Rashad Dooley was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday in connection to Christopher Cummings' death.

In the early morning of June 10, 2011, Norfolk Police were called to the 800 block of W. 42 nd Street for a report of two gunshot victims. Cummings was found murdered inside of a home, and a second man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; the other victim survived.

He was the nephew of the late Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Christopher's death has been painful for his father, James, who has been waiting for this sentencing for nearly 12 years.

Following the sentencing, James shared his relief in finding some closure.

"It was extremely gratifying to realize this was the person that really needed to be locked up, and so that did my heart good," he said.

Dooley skipped out on his initial verdict. Dooley was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Rashad's roommate, who was injured, was present for the sentencing, as well.