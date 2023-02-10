Open in App
Daytona Beach, FL
‘Real smoky and scary’: Volusia County residents voice concerns over recent brush fires

By Jeff Deal, Adam Poulisse,

9 days ago
There is growing concern about fires that keep popping up in a wooded area between Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach.

In the past week, three fires have sparked off Clyde Morris Boulevard just south of Hand Avenue. Crews have already determined two fires in the area were manmade, and investigators are looking into possible arson.

Now, residents are concerned their homes could catch fire.

Neighbor Dawn Sagraves described Thursday night’s scene as “real smoky and scary.”

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “I think that’s part of the scariness.”

Florida Forest Service crews and other local agencies have all three fires contained. In all, 130 acres have burned. FFS officials said the smoke will linger for the next several days.

