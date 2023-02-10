Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
ABC15 Arizona

Phoenix police seeking help from public to identify potential homicide victim

By abc15.com staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBb6v_0kjVwe2X00

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a possible homicide victim whose remains were found along a South Mountain trail in January.

Phoenix police released a sketch of what they believe the victim looked like on Friday.

The investigation originally began on January 14, when Phoenix police got a call from a hiker who had found a human skull near the Holbert Trailhead.

Investigators found signs of trauma to the skull, leading to police opening a homicide investigation.

Two weeks later, Phoenix police returned to the area and found more human remains in the same area.

Police officials have confirmed the remains found on those two days have been connected to the same person.

The victim is being described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20's, roughly 5'8" tall, and he was wearing an Arrow brand plaid dress shirt, a zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and Converse All-Stars shoes. A set of car keys was also found with the remains.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ
Man dead after evening motorcycle crash in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Man dead, teen injured after shooting on a soccer field in west Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Silent Witness releases video of moments before David Denogean's death
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular
Police: Man arrested for beating coworker to death at Intel facility
Chandler, AZ19 hours ago
One person in extremely critical condition, suspect outstanding after Scottsdale shooting
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Glendale PD able to identify 4-year-old child with public's help
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Man dead, woman injured in parking lot shooting near 36th Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man killed co-worker at Chandler Intel facility with baseball bat: court documents
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
'Please turn yourself in': Family of Phoenix hit and run victim seek justice
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Worker killed at State Farm Stadium after being dragged by ATV, police say
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
QCPD requesting assistance in identifying individuals in Feb. 13 vehicle break-ins
Queen Creek, AZ1 day ago
One dead after hit-and-run near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Deputies search for driver following deadly hit-and-run in Mesa
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Records: Eviction at Valley home ends in fatal stabbing
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Two suspects in custody after deadly shooting in Mesa Thursday morning
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Cave Creek and Bell roads
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
12-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man dead after shooting near 16th Street and Baseline Road, suspect outstanding
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Suspect on the loose after 18-year-old shot to death in south Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Woman dies in Avondale house fire, 2 others burned
Avondale, AZ21 hours ago
Child, 12, dies after being hit by car in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Scottsdale man accused of stealing belongings through online ‘sweetheart scam’
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix officer dies from autoimmune diseases after 20 years of service
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Woman dead after rollover crash on Old US 80 in Arlington
Arlington, AZ2 days ago
Suspect on the run after shooting at Food City in Phoenix critically injures a man, police say
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Suspect stabs to death man who put eviction paperwork on Phoenix door
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving truck in Mesa
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Phoenix Food City store
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Silver Alert canceled after missing Queen Creek woman found safe
Queen Creek, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy