180,000 fentanyl pills found in secret vehicle compartment at Port of Douglas

By Marcos Icahuate,

9 days ago
Officers had a huge bust at the Port of Douglas, finding over 45 pounds worth of fentanyl pills, according to Customs and Border Protection.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a 34-year-old man was stopped at the Port of Douglas.

Officers found a compartment in the floor of his vehicle, which was hiding 185 packages of blue fentanyl pills, weighing over 45 pounds.

“Continued layered enforcement actions and our entire team’s joint efforts are key to fulfilling our mission of protecting the homeland." said Port of Douglas Director Marin Gomez. "Our officers are keeping deadly drugs off our streets."

The Mexican national was arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal drugs and he was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

