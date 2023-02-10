Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year

Most of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on appeal or innocent mistakes made by Iowans seeking benefits. (Photo by U.S. Department of Labor)

The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017.

According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on appeal or innocent mistakes made by Iowans seeking benefits.

The information on overpayments is reported each year by Iowa Workforce Development, the state agency that is responsible for handling most aspects of unemployment insurance. The most recent report is for fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30 of last year.

IWD’s annual reports illustrate the full extent of the overpayment issue, with the percentages shown here based on the agency’s raw numbers, not rounded figures:

Total overpayments are up 6,086% since 2017 : The total amount of unemployment-insurance overpayments was just over $2 million in 2017. In 2022, the total was $129.3 million, which represents an increase of 6,086% over the past five years. (In one year alone, the overpayments increased 103%, from $63.7 million in 2021 to $129.3 million in 2022.)

Non-fraud cases account for much of the increase: The overpayments due to error – and not attributed to fraud — increased 1,159% two years ago, from $4.7 million in 2020 to $59.7 million in 2021. In 2022, these non-fraud overpayments increased again, by 93%, to $115.5 million.

Fraud-related overpayments spiked last year: Overpayments resulting from fraud remained relatively flat in 2020 and 2021. Then, in 2022, fraud-related overpayments soared 242% from just over $4 million the previous year to $13.8 million.

Iowa’s recovery of money lost to fraud is down: In looking at the last three fiscal years, Iowa paid out a total of $203.6 million in unemployment benefits that it shouldn’t have. The total amount recovered by the state in those three years was only $33.4 million. In fact, Iowa’s recovery of money in cases of fraud actually dropped in 2022, from $4.6 million in each of the previous two years, to $2.7 million.

IWD cites ‘Integrity Unit’ staff in explaining overpayments

As it did in 2021, Iowa Workforce Development declined to make anyone on staff available for an interview about unemployment fraud and overpayments.

However, in its most recent annual report, IWD indicated last year’s increase in overpayments was attributable to the agency’s use of “Integrity Unit” personnel to assist with the handling of unemployment claims when the COVID-19 pandemic caused claims to spike.

In addition, the agency provided a written statement in response to some of the questions raised by the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

In that statement, IWD said its overpayments include a wide range of situations in which the agency has paid out unemployment benefits beyond the amount that people are legally entitled to receive.

Some of those overpayments are the result of fraud, such as someone using a stolen identity to file an unemployment claim or someone filing for benefits after they’ve landed a new job, the agency said.

But most of IWD’s overpayments are described by the agency as “non-fraud” – which, the agency says, are largely the result of payment approvals made by IWD that are later reversed on appeal.

IWD says some of those non-fraud cases involve individuals who mistakenly claimed benefits for a few weeks after beginning a new job, not realizing they became ineligible as soon as they were hired rather than when they received their first paycheck.

IWD said last year’s “substantially larger” overpayments were due to the “continued investigation of pandemic-related claims in 2022.”

Reynolds calls IWD a ‘national leader’

In addition to tracking the overpayments made each year, IWD tracks the collections made as the result of attempts to recover the money.

The agency’s data shows IWD has been more successful at recovering money paid out to Iowans in error than recovering money paid out to fraudulent filers.

Last year, for example, it recovered $2.7 million in fraud cases, which was down significantly from the $4.6 million recovered in fraud cases each of the previous two years.

But in the much larger category of non-fraud cases, Iowa recovered almost $15 million in 2022. That was four to five times the dollar amount collected in each of the previous two years. (Recoveries calculated as a percentage of losses can be misleading since any collections may come months or years after the overpayments were made.)

IWD did not respond to questions about the challenges the agency has faced with regard to overpayments and collections, and what still needs to be done to minimize such payments and maximize recoveries.

“IWD will not disclose all the techniques and steps we take to detect and prevent fraudulent claims so that we do not make it easier for fraudsters to defeat our processes,” the agency said in its written statement.

In 2021, Iowa Workforce Development declined to answer questions from the Capital Dispatch about unemployment overpayments, indicating it was legally obligated only to produce documents in response to public-records requests.

The Capital Dispatch then requested 11 weeks’ worth of emails and text messages from IWD Director Beth Townsend, who had spoken publicly on the issue of fraud. The agency eventually stated that all of Townsend’s work-related texts had been deleted from her phone at some point after the request for access was received and said access to Townsend’s emails would cost $3,846.

The Iowa Public Information Board later concluded that IWD violated the state’s Open Records Law , but then dismissed the Capital Dispatch’s complaint in the matter. In doing so, the board cited IWD’s promise to update its policies on record retention policies so that it would comply with Iowa law in the future.

In its written statement this week, IWD said it had won national recognition for working with other states to protect the integrity of the unemployment-claims process.

“Iowa is once again a national leader when it comes to preserving the integrity, efficiency, and cost savings in our critical unemployment system,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said last April when the award was announced.

Townsend said at the time that the integrity of Iowa’s unemployment insurance system “is, and will always be, central to our mission of serving Iowans.”

