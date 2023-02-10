Open in App
Hillsborough County, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Hillsborough County hit $1B in hotel revenue, local businesses feel the impact

By Lydia Vazquez,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfnq7_0kjVwV2s00

For the first time ever in 2022, Hillsborough County’s hotel industry brought in just over a billion dollars in taxable revenue. That’s a 43% increase from 2021 and more than double the revenue from 2020. Visit Tampa Bay said it hit its 'Billion-Bound by 2025' goal two years earlier than planned, despite the pandemic.

“We've been on a record-setting pace for 21 months," Santiago Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, said. "Anytime we have visitors in town, there's a huge effect on the local economy. We're talking about food and beverage, entertainment, transportation, sales tax, our education tax."

Corrada said while events like the Superbowl, Wrestlemania and even conventions relocating from other parts of the country helped business during the pandemic, Hillsborough County is already on track for yet another record-breaking year.

"We're seeing heavy traffic on weekends compared to, definitely, during covid, but, even pre-covid, we're steadily increasing," Audrey Greminger, the Director of Sales for the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YY5ra_0kjVwV2s00 WFTS

Greminger said inside; people fill the lobby, restaurant and bars. Outside, new projects just show signs of business on the rise.

"The benefit for the hotel is the same benefit for the staff. So, more money for the hotel is more money in their pockets," Greminger added.

That's true for newer establishments like True Food Kitchen in Midtown.

"Everybody that works here, you know, they appreciate being busy. It's a lot easier when you come to work and the sales are there and the tips are there, everybody is making a living wage," General Manager, Matt Largent, said.

Largent said the location is money which is something Corrada told ABC Action News private investment groups helped grow.

"Being here first and having your spot right next to the lawn, we have prime real estate. It's a good spot for us to be," Largent added.

Corrada said the evolution of local attractions like Water Street is putting Tampa Bay on the map. He said revenue for the month of January was already greater than the average in 2022.

"This year, to me, looks like it will be better than last year, which is saying a lot because last year was unprecedented," Corrada explained.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL
FDOT looking to grow pipeline of workers to support road construction projects
Tampa, FL3 days ago
2nd round of meetings on school boundaries begin in Hillsborough County
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Iconic Sunken Gardens sign on St. Pete's 4th Street gets vintage makeover
Saint Petersburg, FL3 hours ago
Most Popular
Hillsborough County and Goodwill Suncoast team up
Gibsonton, FL3 hours ago
Bradenton considers selling its waterfront city hall
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
2nd hit-and-run reported on US 92
Plant City, FL21 hours ago
Rent could skyrocket at Largo mobile home park after leases went to spam folders
Largo, FL4 days ago
Traffic pattern changes at Clearwater Beach roundabout
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
St. Pete Beach hopes to improve Gulf Boulevard after deadly history
Saint Pete Beach, FL4 days ago
New mural unveiled, dedicated to history of Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Keystone neighbors fight subdivision development
Keystone, FL3 days ago
PopStroke opens in Lutz Friday
Lutz, FL3 days ago
Development in Manatee County could impact Hunsader Farms, Myakka Elephant Ranch
Myakka City, FL5 days ago
Tampa spending $3.3 million to make city parks more accessible, inclusive
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Lakeland to restrict groups feeding people who are homeless at city parks
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Odessa dog boarding, daycare facility helps provide safe place for rescues
Odessa, FL3 days ago
Tampa Greyhound bus station relocates to parking lot, concerning bus riders
Tampa, FL4 days ago
1 killed, 1 injured in Hillsborough County hit-and-run
Plant City, FL1 day ago
Farm fun for the whole family at Old McMicky's Farm
Odessa, FL3 days ago
Man falls from 18th floor of building in Sarasota, dies in hospital
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Sailor For a Day: Meet a Tampa sailor who serves on a unique Navy ship
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sarasota daredevils make debut at state fair
Sarasota, FL4 days ago
Rabies alert issued for part of Gibsonton after cat tests positive
Gibsonton, FL3 days ago
Local church offers space to hold African American history course
Tampa, FL4 days ago
St. Pete’s new sanitation building to honors 2 civil rights heroes
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
2nd arrest made in December murder of St. Pete 15-year-old
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
Lakeland Police, US Attorney announce charges in Lakeland mass shooting
Lakeland, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy