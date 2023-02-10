Mercyhurst athlete back on field after heart transplant

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — He was a 21-year-old college student — a junior at Mercyhurst. He was a college athlete playing lacrosse for the Lakers. Things were normal, until they weren’t.

“I began to feel very odd, mid-March of 2021, and that is kind of when I realized something was up,” Ryan Scoble said. He’d wake up to a pounding heart, he’d be “gassed” after walking up one flight of stairs. He wrote it off to the flu or allergies. Then in April 2021 while at a lacrosse game in West Virginia, Scoble got off the bus and had a hard time breathing. That continued through warmups. During the game, he could hardly move.

“My trainer pulled me to the side and said, ‘You’re pale as a ghost, and we’ve got to get you checked out,'” Scoble recounted. They went to a hospital where X-rays were taken. The trainer then called him when the X-rays came back and said he’d be taking Scoble back to the hospital for more tests.

“And at that time, I knew it was something serious. If I’m A, not allowed to drive there, and B, my trainer is picking me up — I knew it was something bad,” Scoble said.

He was swarmed by four doctors, and all of the tests were for potential heart issues.

“That’s when I was told was that what my X-rays had shown was an inflamed heart, and that most likely was what was causing me to be fatigued and have trouble with my everyday activities,” Scoble said. “My heart was just twitching, it wasn’t squeezing.”

Scoble originally is from Cincinnati. He was then taken to a hospital near home. He was in and out of hospitals. At one point, he was home for about three weeks and took a nap one day. When he woke up he was disoriented and couldn’t hear things and didn’t really know where he was. His mother called an ambulance.

“I was told I was under cardiogenic shock, and that I probably withstood a heart attack and I needed to be rushed to the hospital immediately,” he said.

He was told his only option was now a heart transplant. He then was transported to Cleveland Clinic. It was on Mother’s Day that he learned a donor heart was ready for him.

“I shared it with my mother at the time, and it was a very special experience,” Scoble said.

His story doesn’t end there. After he got his new heart, the implant to control the rhythm of his heart malfunctioned and Scoble says he flatlined for 11 seconds.

“Out of the whole experience, I take that moment as being the most beneficial. It gave me a crazy perspective on life and really matured me in many ways,” Scoble said.

As he discusses it on Feb. 10, 2023, he’s calm and even casual about the experience. His immune system tried to reject the new heart, but the way he describes that dire medical situation is: “I spent a couple of days dealing with some cell rejection with my heart and then was eventually discharged from the hospital.”

He went back to Cincinnati, not medically cleared to return to college so he took a job at an office supply store saving some money for when he returned to school but also using some of his earnings to pay for a gym membership.

“My biggest motivation was trying to push that extra level and that next stop and not taking no for answer,” Scoble said of that time. “Going from being in a pretty down, bad state to kind of rebuilding yourself and climbing back to the person you once were and almost exceeding the person you once were — you learn a lot along the way.”

Within nine months of his heart transplant, he was cleared to return to school and athletics.

In November 2020, Scoble’s father had a similar diagnosis. Before Scoble could get genetically tested for potential heart problems, his own heart problems started.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

On Feb. 11, Scoble, now 22, will take the Lacrosse field with the rest of his fellow Lakers to once again play the sport he has loved since fourth grade.

“It’s unreal, and surreal,” he said. “(Playing lacrosse again was) something that I always kind of daydreamed about and how it would be amazing if I could get back and do that. And now we’re in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and less than 24 hours out, and I have goosebumps. I’m thrilled. There was a lot of hard work and perseverance that has culminated to get me here.”

He’s now a senior at Mercyhurst and hopes to graduate in May.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.