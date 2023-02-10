Audubon Parkway ramps to close for days

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive along the Audubon Parkway, here’s something you need to know about.

Transportation officials say crews will be shutting down two ramps on the freeway in order to repair damaged concrete.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work will start on Tuesday, February 14 on the eastbound on-ramp at US60. The work is set to begin at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to last a few days.

After finishing the eastbound ramp, crews are expected to begin repairs on the westbound on-ramp. Crews believe the US60 westbound ramp will remain closed for two days, beginning on February 16 and wrapping up work that Saturday.

