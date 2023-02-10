Summerville NAACP shares concerns about town redistricting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders in Summerville are concerned about how redistricting may change representation on the town council.

Representatives from the Summerville chapter of the NAACP spoke during a town council meeting Thursday night to express some of those concerns.

It comes as Summerville is expected to redraw six council districts to ensure each member represents approximately the same number of people based on the 2020 census.

“With the redistricting, we want to make sure that our district, district one, is still a minority district in the Town of Summerville,” said Dexter Mack, president of the Summerville chapter of the NAACP.

Councilman Aaron Brown currently represents district one. He said the minority-majority has not been required by federal law since 2013, but he believes a diverse council is an important part of why Summerville is the beautiful town that it is.

The NAACP representative presented three maps that they say would keep a minority-majority district on the council.

“Three different maps that we submitted have been carved out that will keep it as the district one of the town of Summerville,” he said.

Councilman Brown said he supports those maps.

Town Council voted last night to ask the state for maps as well and look at those before deciding which map to approve.

Councilman Brown said Summerville needs to pass redistricting sometime between now and November but he’s hoping it could happen as soon as next month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.