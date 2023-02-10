Open in App
Allendale, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

GVSU's Bissell a featured teacher this weekend at the West Michigan Golf Show

By Jason Hutton,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBxaj_0kjVtCcw00 Gary Bissell at the WM Golf Show

One of the feature teachers this year at the West Michigan Golf Show is Grand Valley State's men's golf coach Gary Bissell.

Bissell, was named on the best young teachers in the Midwest by Golf Digest.

He will be presenting on the big stage at the Devos Performance Hall on Saturday at noon talking about adding distance.

"We're going to run through some things about club fitting," Bissell said. "Having the right clubs is really, really critical things that you can do to train your body and then things that you can do in your golf swing. I don't have a ton of time, but I'm going to try and hit some bullet points, easy things right. I don't think anyone's looking in here to try and play on the PGA Tour. So there's just going to be simple things we can do within the time constraints that we have as people with jobs and hopefully gain a little distance."

The Golf Show runs through Sunday.

