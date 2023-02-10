Open in App
Corona, CA
See more from this location?
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo assemblyman seeks limits on pet euthanasia in animal shelters

By Jesus Reyes,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQHnK_0kjVswXX00

Assemblyman Bill Essayli, R-Corona, unveiled proposed legislation today seeking to establish uniform guidelines on euthanasia of dogs and cats in animal shelters, in the hope of preventing "perfectly healthy, loving animals'' from being put down when there's a likelihood of them being adopted.

Essayli has introduced Assembly Bill 595, also known as "Bowie's Law," which would require a 72-hour public notice before any pet could be euthanized in California. In support of the bill, the assemblyman is proposing a comprehensive statewide study aimed at collecting data on the status of shelters and their euthanasia practices.

"Every adoptable pet deserves the chance to find a loving home," Essayli said during a news briefing outside the Corona Animal Shelter Friday. "Unfortunately, far too often, perfectly healthy, loving animals are euthanized before they have a chance to be adopted. Last year, an innocent puppy named Bowie was wrongfully euthanized, and AB 595 would have prevented this tragedy from occurring."

The puppy had been selected for adoption by a nonprofit,

"Underdog Heroes Rescue,'' but before volunteers could retrieve the canine, workers at a Los Angeles County animal shelter euthanized him, according to Essayli.

"Some shelters give notice, some give very little notice, and some give no notice at all," the assemblyman said. "Bowie's Law will end the inconsistency. Our goal is to make every shelter in the state a no-kill shelter, and the state study required by this bill will build the foundation for our mission."

"We understand it's a complex issue, and it's going to take multiple strategies and partnerships, but Bowie's Law will be a critical first step," he said.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services partners with multiple rescue organizations and has maintained a policy of delaying euthanasia when animals are not sick, overly aggressive or otherwise adoptable.

Agency spokesman John Welsh told City News Service last month that staff will euthanize older pets that have not been claimed, or in which potential adopters have shown no interest over a period of time, particularly when shelters approach maximum capacity.

Essayli's bill is in the Assembly Rules Committee, awaiting assignment for further analysis.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0kjVswXX00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post RivCo assemblyman seeks limits on pet euthanasia in animal shelters appeared first on KESQ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State
Local police officials oppose a bill that would limit the duties of K-9s
Palm Springs, CA52 minutes ago
Palm Springs Police K-9 honored at Coachella Valley Firebirds game
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Minnesota resident suspected of shooting his wife’s friend in Joshua Tree
Joshua Tree, CA5 days ago
Most Popular
Five people out of homes following fire in ‘Opportunity Village’ in Banning
Banning, CA14 hours ago
A celebration of stories supporting transgender and nonbinary youth
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Local Jewish community reacts to alleged shooter of two Jewish men in LA arrested in the valley
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
FIND Food Bank announces 2023 HungerHero Awardees
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
Plan to fix lifeguard shortage at Palm Springs pool faces backlash from residents as closures persist
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Deputies investigate shooting in Coachella, no injuries reported
Coachella, CA2 days ago
College of the Desert Board adopts motion to combine plans for new Palm Springs campus
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
$2 billion Powerball jackpot winner revealed in California
Altadena, CA5 days ago
Penalty phase continues for convicted Palm Springs quadruple killer, emotional testimony and new details revealed
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Local holocaust survivor shares her life story with students, weighs in on recent LA hate crime attack
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fuego of the CV Firebirds named grand marshal of the Date Festival parade
Indio, CA4 days ago
Palm Springs firefighters test out new technology that could help save lives
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
Penalty phase continues in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial￼
Palm Springs, CA5 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs collision identified
Palm Springs, CA6 days ago
LA County Sheriff’s deputy charged in crash that left 12-year-old boy dead
South Gate, CA4 days ago
News Channel 3 Exclusive: Surviving the Night
Morongo Valley, CA4 days ago
Discounted tickets available for returning Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival
Indio, CA3 days ago
Trustees battle over the future of College of the Desert’s Palm Springs campus
Palm Springs, CA5 days ago
CDC reports never-before-seen levels of hopelessness and suicidal thoughts among high school students
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy