Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe thunderstorms midweek

Arkansas weather will get active again this week. Rain (with little to no thunderstorms) is coming Tuesday along with a lot of wind. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Tuesday.

Wednesday will be warm during the day. That warmth will build up instability for storms to form Wednesday evening. They will likely form in Louisiana and then move into South Arkansas around 6 PM, Wednesday. They will be moving northeast and also move into South Central Arkansas as well as parts of East Arkansas from 8 PM-Midnight. The storms should be out of the state by 3 AM, Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the state under a level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday night through Thursday. Northwest Arkansas is under a level 1 risk.

SPC Outlook

Severe storms producing damaging wind of 58 mph and higher are possible. A few instances of hail are possible too. Isolated tornadoes are going to be possible in far east and southeast Arkansas.

Rainfall amounts may be 2-3″ in Southeast Arkansas and ½” to 1½” for the rest of the state through Thursday

The risk area for severe weather will shift over the next few days. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest updates!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.