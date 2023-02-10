Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Report: Tom Brady Confirms Official Retirement in Letter to NFL, NFLPA

By Jelani Scott,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHwqA_0kjVsiQb00

The future Hall of Famer has reportedly closed the door on a possible return once and for all.

NFL fans holding out for the possibility of Tom Brady un-retiring for a second time saw their hopes officially go up in smoke Friday after the legendary quarterback reportedly finalized his decision to step away from football for good.

Brady filed a letter with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday to confirm his Feb. 1 decision to retire after 23 seasons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported . Schefter, who famously spoiled Brady’s first retirement in Feb. 2022, noted the letter will officially make the 45-year-old eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in ’28.

With the paperwork now complete, Brady will finally head off into the sunset and no longer face questions surrounding whether or not he’ll return to play for one more season. Of course, Friday’s news likely won’t completely quell that speculation, but for all intents and purposes, Brady appears to finally be content with his choice to stop playing the game he dominated for over two decades.

Four days after announcing his retirement, Brady informed Fox’s Colin Cowherd that he intended to begin his lucrative broadcasting career with Fox in 2024 after taking a year to explore life outside of the NFL. Needless to say, the seven-time Super Bowl champion clearly still believes he has more to give to the sport, just in a different capacity as he enters the next phase of his career.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Brady Reacts to Mahomes’s Supposed Near-Disaster With Lombardi Trophy
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Columnist Slams Chiefs for Controversial Tomahawk Chop Gesture
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Fan Details Patrick Mahomes Taking His Fake Lombardi Trophy
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
NFL Wants Metcalf to Take Drug Test After NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Seattle, WA17 hours ago
Kevin Love chooses new team after Cavs buyout
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
TV Reporter Trolls Cowboys During Stand-Up at XFL Game
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Mic’d-Up LeBron Drops Potential Hint About NBA Future During ASG
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Report: Sean Payton Hiring Arch Manning’s High School OC
Denver, CO2 days ago
Padres’ Machado Confirms Intention to Opt-Out After Season
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Kevin Love Shares Message for Cavaliers Fans After Buyout
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
White Sox Sign Free Agent Elvis Andrus, per Reports
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
The Eagles Have Become the NFL’s Incubator for Head Coaches
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Deion Sanders Discusses New Level of Expectation at Colorado
Boulder, CO2 days ago
NFL World Reacts to Eric Bieniemy’s Reported Commanders Move
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Report: Kevin Love to Sign With Heat
Miami, FL21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy