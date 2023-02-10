Nadia Ferreira spotted at Marc Anthony’s concert after their wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira married this January 28. Following their glamourous wedding, hosted at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, the couple took a few days off, setting some time apart for their honeymoon. On February 9th, Anthony hosted his first concert as a married man at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Ferreira was spotted at the front row, singing and dancing along to every song.

Ferreira was accompanied by Karina Mieres , one of her closest friends, who was also her maid of honor. Abdala Oviedo, a photographer and Ferreira’s best friend, was also onstage, documenting the concert and capturing some of the evening’s most special moments.

From the front row, Ferreira looked excited and shared a couple of stories on her social media channels. In one of them, she recorded Anthony playing the drums and proudly called him her husband. Another special moment in the evening showed Anthony walking towards Ferreira and blowing her a kiss, showing that the couple is happy and going through one of their most exciting chapters together.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding

Marc Anthony’s Madison Square Garden concert marks the couple’s first appearance together following their wedding. The couple married in a star studded affair, having Marco Antonio Solís, Romeo Santos, Maluma , and more as witnesses. David Beckham and Carlos Slim Domit were Anthony’s best men. In the case of the bride, she was surrounded by her closest friends, having Larissa Barboza, María Elena Torruco de Slim, Gisela Iribas, Leidy Cuartas , and Karina Mieres as her bridesmaids.

The wedding had one of the most exclusive guests lists in recent memory, with the Beckham family, Salma Hayek , Luis Fonsi , Raquel Arbaje de Abidaner, Nicky Jam, Vin Diesel, Paloma Jimenez , Prince Royce, Christian Nodal , Maluma , Daddy Yankee , Lin-Manuel Miranda , Lele Pons , and more in attendance.