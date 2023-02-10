DeSantis schedules 'book tour' that some believe is presidential campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning a cross-country trip that some are calling a soft open to his expected 2024 Presidential campaign.

The trip is ostensibly to promote DeSantis’s new book “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

DeSantis will travel to several states for the trip including Alabama, California and Texas.

A private digital media company called Florida’s Voice was created by DeSantis’s management team as well. Its job is specifically the promotion of DeSantis in the state of Florida.

Even without having officially thrown his hat into the 2024 Presidential ring, the Florida governor has already drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump, who is making a second bid for a second term after being ousted in 2020 in favor of current President Joe Biden.

Trump posted thinly-veiled accusations to his TruthSocial account, retweeting a photo of DeSantis from his days as a high school teacher that allegedly shows him imbibing with underage girls at a party.

When asked about the photo at a news conference earlier this week and Trump’s promotion of it, DeSantis simply said his time is better spent battling Democrats rather than fellow Republicans.