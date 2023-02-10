One of Michigan's most accomplished pro athletes wasn't really an athlete. So, how did he get to the Super Bowl, NBA All Star game and the U.S. Open?

(WWJ) In the late 1970s, Barry Bremen was a pretty regular guy living in West Bloomfield, selling insurance.

But in 1979, Barry he donned a Kansas City Kings uniform and sneaked onto the floor at the NBA All-Star Game at the Pontiac Silverdome. The same year, he played a practice round with pro golfers in the U.S. Open in Toledo, Ohio.

In 1981, he posed as a line judge referee at Super Bowl XV at the Louisiana Superdome ...And that's not even close to all.

On a new episode of The Daily J podcast , WWJ's Zach Clark explores the practically unbelievably story of Barry Bremen, one of the most famous hustlers of all time.

Want The Daily J delivered right to you every weekday? Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including on the FREE Audacy App .