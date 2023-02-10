GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
Around 3:40 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Horton Avenue SE near Melville Street SE for a shooting.
GRPD said a man was shot outside a home. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
News 8 is working to learn more.
The shooting remains under investigation.
