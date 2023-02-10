GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Horton Avenue SE near Melville Street SE for a shooting.

GRPD said a man was shot outside a home. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

News 8 is working to learn more.

The shooting remains under investigation.

