Open in App
Albany, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

ID Released For 39-Year-Old Killed In Daytime Shooting In Albany

By Michael Mashburn,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WdMG_0kjVrTAn00
Anthony Dias, age 39, was shot and killed during an altercation near Sherman and Quail streets in Albany Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user Stratol

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed during an altercation in the region Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9.

Anthony Dias, age 39, of Watervliet, died following the shooting, which occurred in Albany’s West Hill neighborhood, according to Albany Police.

Officers were called at around 3:15 p.m. with reports of shots fired near Sherman and Quail streets. When they arrived, they found Dias lying outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the shooting is not random and happened during an ongoing dispute between people who know each other. Nobody else was injured.

No suspects had been arrested as of Friday, Feb. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY
New York State Man Arrested After Stop, Accused of Fleeing Months Before
Albany, NY14 hours ago
Man struck infant with flat-screen television amid dispute, police say
Cambridge, NY1 day ago
Police confirm Crossgates Mall foodcourt death
Guilderland, NY1 day ago
Most Popular
Police investigate shooting in Philmont
Philmont, NY17 hours ago
Unresponsive man found in Crossgates food court
Guilderland, NY1 day ago
Fulton County Sheriff charges 2 after assault rifle uncovered during traffic stop
Gloversville, NY15 hours ago
Police say man found unresponsive at Crossgates Mall has died
Guilderland, NY1 day ago
Man arrested for stealing from deceased person
Colonie, NY1 day ago
Pittsfield nurse sentenced in federal court for stealing Fentanyl from a critical care patient
Pittsfield, MA13 hours ago
17-Year-Old From Huntington Last Seen Leaving Retreat House Days Ago: Police
Huntington, MA17 hours ago
Driver sentenced in deadly Ballston Spa pedestrian crash
Ballston Spa, NY2 days ago
Police: Trio arrested after Moreau traffic stop
Moreau, NY2 days ago
Woman arrested for assault in Arlington
Arlington, VT2 days ago
Sentencing adjourned in fatal shooting case
Albany, NY3 days ago
21-Year-Old Accused Of Setting Fire To Home Near Albany College Pleads Not Guilty
Albany, NY3 days ago
Whitehall man arrested in domestic dispute investigation
Queensbury, NY3 days ago
Driver clocked doing 101 mph on Route 7 in Shaftsbury
Shaftsbury, VT14 hours ago
Lenox Police looking for public’s help locating person involved in an incident
Lenox, MA2 days ago
Troy convenience store remains open, despite arrests
Troy, NY2 days ago
Police: 2 injured after Albany shooting
Albany, NY4 days ago
Hudson man charged with attacking state trooper
Hudson, NY4 days ago
Police activity near Quail Street
Albany, NY4 days ago
Schenectady Police report nearly $1 Million in unpaid parking fees
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
Hudson student removed after alleged threat
Hudson, NY3 days ago
Motorist Saves Strangled Trooper During Valentine’s Day Fracas
Earlton, NY4 days ago
Resident illegally shoots coyote in Washington County, per ECO
White Creek, NY4 days ago
Latham man arrested after road rage incident
Latham, NY5 days ago
Albany man charged with second-degree murder
Albany, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy