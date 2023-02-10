Need to release stress this Valentine’s Day? Try Smash Therapy

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Looking for a way to spend time with your significant other or friends this Valentine’s Day season? Or a way to relieve some stress and sadness? Smash Therapy N.Y. might be the place for you.

“Smash rooms” also known as “rage rooms” provide the opportunity to get out some built up stress and anger by destroying objects such as old electronics such as televisions or printers, or objects like glass bottles.

Smash Therapy N.Y. offers a milk crate of smash-able objects for each person and also offers safety gear to wear in the rooms. If you have some old electronics you would like to bring to smash that is an option as well. Smash Therapy N.Y. is located in the Arnot Mall and is open Saturday and Sunday, but also available during the week by appointment. You can learn more or book here .

