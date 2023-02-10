Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

Firefighters extinguish 10-acre brush fire in Halls

By Hope McAlee,

9 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Firefighters extinguished a 10-acre brush fire in Halls Friday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Rural Metro shared that the fire had spread, catching several structures on fire around 3 p.m. Friday. Crews told WATE that they had been fighting the fire since 1:30 p.m. The fire was near the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road.

Bed Bath & Beyond closing half of TN stores

The blaze was put out just before 5 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVbX8_0kjVqU5j00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBWQf_0kjVqU5j00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5b1l_0kjVqU5j00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fY0C_0kjVqU5j00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VdAI_0kjVqU5j00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFxKc_0kjVqU5j00
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Footage captured by WATE shows burnt dried brush across a hillside and what appears to possible be a burnt structure in the distance.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Driver rescued from flooded road in Middlesboro
Middlesboro, KY2 days ago
$35 million Morristown Landing to open by March 2023
Morristown, TN2 hours ago
Hardin Valley Academy student helps save classmate from choking
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Investigation underway after Blount County father fatally shoots son
Louisville, TN2 days ago
Celebrating National Caregivers’ Day with Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
New Knoxville Police deputy chief ready to lead department into a new era
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Knoxville home to first ‘baby box’ in Tennessee
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Dinner raising money for Knoxville nonprofit to make technology more accessible
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Welfare Check leads to Grisly Discovery, Arrest
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
East TN Boy Scout of the Year keeping his eye on the target
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Search continues for teen missing in Sevierville for over a month
Sevierville, TN3 days ago
Child, 4, shot during suspected road rage incident in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
12 hours of nonstop dancing raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
‘Hamilton’ wraps up at Tennessee Theatre
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
First baby box in TN placed in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
New Morristown Rec Center to open soon
Morristown, TN2 hours ago
Knoxville Police appoint first Deputy Chief of Professional Standards
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Under the sea and to the races for the Ice Bears
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Volunteers needed for Covenant Health Marathon
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Deer smashes its way into classrooms at Houston High School
Germantown, TN3 days ago
Sweetwater shooting: $2M bond set for suspect
Sweetwater, TN2 days ago
Nearly 80,000 pounds of nuclear waste shipped from Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, TN3 days ago
Knoxville Rehab Hospital using virtual reality to help patients recover
Knoxville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy