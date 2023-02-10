Firefighters extinguish 10-acre brush fire in Halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Firefighters extinguished a 10-acre brush fire in Halls Friday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Rural Metro shared that the fire had spread, catching several structures on fire around 3 p.m. Friday. Crews told WATE that they had been fighting the fire since 1:30 p.m. The fire was near the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road.

The blaze was put out just before 5 p.m. No injuries have been reported.













Footage captured by WATE shows burnt dried brush across a hillside and what appears to possible be a burnt structure in the distance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.